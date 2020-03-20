Where a U.S. District Court erred in requiring that unnamed members of a class also demonstrate personal jurisdiction for a class action to proceed.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall.

Florence Mussat, an Illinois physician doing business through a professional services corporation received two unsolicited faxes from IQVIA, a Delaware corporation with its headquarters in Pennsylvania.

The faxes failed to include the opt-out notice required by federal statute. Mussat brought a putative class action in the Northern District of Illinois under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act on behalf of itself and all persons in the country who had received similar junk faxes from IQVIA in the four previous years.

IQVIA moved to strike the class definition arguing that the U.S. District Court did not have personal jurisdiction over the non-Illinois members of the proposed nationwide class.

The district court granted the motion to strike, reasoning that under Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court, not just the named plaintiff but also the unnamed members of the class had to show minimum contacts between the defendant and the forum state. Applying those rules, the district court found that it had no jurisdiction over the claims of parties who were harmed outside of Illinois.

Mussat petitioned that order under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(f).

The appellate panel began by addressing Bristol-Myers. The panel stated that decades of case law have shown that the federal courts have not required minimum contacts between all members of a class and the forum state. The panel noted that the action in Bristol-Myers, several hundred suits by individual patients who had taken the drug Plavix, was brought under a California statute that authorizes a procedure analogous to multidistrict litigation in the federal courts.

That is, rather than operating as a single class action, the California statute consolidated hundreds of individual cases when the necessary findings were made. The panel stated, however, that class actions are different from many other types of aggregate litigation and that distinction matters when analyzing questions of personal jurisdiction.

The panel stated that Bristol-Myers neither reached nor resolved the question of whether, in a Rule 23 class action, each unnamed member of the class must separately establish specific personal jurisdiction over a defendant.

The panel stated that it saw no reason why personal jurisdiction would be treated differently from subject-matter jurisdiction or venue and that all that was required was for the named plaintiffs of a class to demonstrate either general or specific personal jurisdiction.

Finally, the panel rejected IQVIA’s argument premised on Rule 4(k) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

The panel noted that Rule 4(k) addresses how and where, not to whom, process must be served in federal litigation. The panel stated that if a court has personal jurisdiction over a defendant with respect to the class representative’s claim, the case may proceed, and nothing in the federal rules governing service of process contradicted this.

As a result, the panel reversed the district court’s decision and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Florence Mussat, M.D., S.C., on behalf of itself and all others similarly situated v. IQVIA, Inc., et al.

No. 19-1204

Writing for the court: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Concurring: Judges Michael S. Kanne and Amy Coney Barrett

Released: March 11, 2020