Where a party has appeared and answered a citation to discover assets, the circuit court may not assess a conditional judgment against them on the basis of their answers being incomplete or untruthful.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Alexander P. White and Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. OttoMichelle Hayward and Jeremy Anderson hired 2XForm Inc. to be their contractor for their home remodeling project. Esther Scorte is the president of 2XForm and her …