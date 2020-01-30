Where an appellate court reviews a contempt proceeding, the proper standard of review is abuse of discretion if the trial court’s factual findings are not in dispute, and against the manifest weight of the evidence, if the trial court’s factual findings are disputed.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge David D. Roti.Shamrock Chicago Corp. is an Illinois company established in 1974 that sells antifreeze, motor oil and heat transfer fluids …