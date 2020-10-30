Where the defendant timely invoked the derivative jurisdiction doctrine, the district court did not err in dismissing the plaintiff’s complaint without prejudice, even though the plaintiff amended complaint to invoke federal jurisdiction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois. Randal Ricci was awarded custody of his minor daughter in state court divorce proceedings. Ricci’s daughter receives supplemental security income from the Social Security …