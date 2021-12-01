Where a court finds justification to extend an emergency order of protection beyond 21 days so that a proper hearing may be scheduled on the plenary order of protection, it is authorized to make such an extension under section 220(a)(1) of the Domestic Violence Act.The 5th District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from and affirmed a decision by Williamson County Circuit Judge Carey C. Gill.Jeromy Fricke filed a petition on Aug. 8, 2019, seeking emergency and plenary orders of protection for his four children against …