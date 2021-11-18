Where Federal Rules of Evidence and Federal Rules of Civil Procedure controlled on the admissibility of expert witness testimony, not state law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois.Louis Vargas received extensive medical care from the Veterans Administration. Vargas, however, sued the VA under the Federal Tort Claims Act, contending that a nurse employed by the VA was negligent in failing to order additional tests after receiving the results of a …