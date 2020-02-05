Where there is evidence of service of process and evidence against service of process, the court must engage in an evidentiary hearing regarding whether process was served even if the evidence of service of process is not in strict compliance with Section 2-203 of the Code of Civil Procedure.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Moira S. Johnson.On June 22, 2014, Jacoby Hoskins was in an automobile collision when he attempted to turn left in front of a vehicle …