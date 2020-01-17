Where a circuit court enters summary judgment on one of two consolidated cases which rely on different sets of operative facts and makes an explicit holding that there is no just reason to delay enforcement or appeal, the continued existence of the other consolidated case does not prevent the summary judgment order from being final and appealable.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Peter Flynn.Michael D. Canulli was an attorney who represented Maria Freda in her …