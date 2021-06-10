Where a circuit court dismisses certain counts of a suit while leaving others that stem from the same set of operative facts and seek the same relief, the dismissal is not a final and appealable order regardless of whether the trial court includes language certifying it as such.The 3rd District Appellate Court dismissed in part and affirmed in part an appeal from 12 Judicial Circuit Court Judge John C. Anderson.Gov. J.B. Pritzker (the Governor) issued a proclamation declaring all counties in Illinois disaster areas due to …