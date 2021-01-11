Where no factor weighs strongly in favor of transfer and many factors are neutral, the trial court does not abuse its discretion in giving deference to the plaintiff’s choice and denying motion to transfer.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan.On July 22, 2017, Quavia Evans (Quavia) a type 1 diabetic, was taken via ambulance from her residence to the Waukegan Fire Department, and eventually to a facility owned by the Waukegan Illinois Hospital Company LLC d/b …