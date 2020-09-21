Where a court enters an order assessing interim attorney fees, such an order is by its nature not final and appealable and the appellate court has no jurisdiction to review the order.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Jeanne M. Reynolds.The circuit court entered a final judgment in dissolution of marriage between Michelle Gabriel and Hassamo Shamoun. The judgment included instructions that Shamoun was to pay a maintenance of $1,402.42 to Gabriel each month …