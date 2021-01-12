Where a party is sued via a third-party complaint for contribution and seeks dismissal based on a settlement with the primary plaintiff, the trial court abuses its discretion by declaring the settlement in good faith when none of the four factors weigh in favor of good faith and three weigh in favor of collusion.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Melissa A. Durkin.On April 27, 2017, Kevin Hartley was working for his uncle, Tony Hartley, at Hartley’s Painting, refinishing a …