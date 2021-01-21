Where a judgment debtor’s legal fees are covered by a third party, those payments do not violate a citation requiring that third-party to freeze the judgment debtor’s assets unless the judgment creditor can show that the third party owed a legally enforceable debt to the judgment creditor.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Alexander P. White.In 2012 Door Properties LLC (Door) obtained a judgment against Ayad M. Nahlawi for $750,000. Nahlawi claimed to lack any …