Where a party files an application for a fee waiver and is denied by the circuit court judge, the decision to deny a fee waiver is taken in the judge’s official capacity and subject to judicial immunity.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James T. Derico Jr.Rosella Ellis filed several suits against the city of Chicago. In one of these suits, on section 3 of the “Application for Waiver of Court Fees” form, Ellis answered “yes” and marked that she received one or more of the …