Where the trial court issues an order dismissing a complaint which expressly states that it is a final order and disposes of the case in its entirety, an appellant must file notice of appeal within 30 days to receive appellate review.

The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from decision by Cook County Circuit Judges Robin D. Shoffner and Ieshia E. Gray.

Masters Transportation Inc. (Masters) owned four buses subject to a bank lien, with the loan in question personally guaranteed by Michael D. Canulli and James H. Venn. The buses were taken to G&P Auto Parts Inc. (G&P). In January 2018 Masters, Canulli and Venn filed suit against G&P, alleging that G&P took possession of one bus in December 2015 and the other three in May 2017 — after Canulli informed them that Masters was going out of business — to compel payment for maintenance and repair work. Masters requested the return of the buses and G&P informed them of the intention to sell the buses at auction in February 2018.

Asserting the buses were taken unlawfully, Masters filed an action in replevin in January 2018, seeking the buses’ return or $150,000 in damages plus damages for loan payments Masters made on the buses while they were not in Masters’s possession. G&P filed a counterclaim seeking damages for unpaid bills totaling almost $110,000, alleging that it had a statutory lien and common law repairman’s lien on the buses, and gave proper notice to Masters and the bank before selling the buses in March 2018. A hearing was held on the replevin complaint on May 30, 2018, where Masters moved to have the trial court reconsider excluding certain rebuttal evidence.

The trial court dismissed the replevin complaint and action and the motion to reconsider rebuttal evidence on Oct. 24, 2018, continuing the counterclaim. On November 21, Masters moved to reconsider the rebuttal evidence motion and lien priority, and moved for discovery, sanctions and dismissal of the counterclaim. G&P moved to voluntarily dismiss the counterclaim on November 27, with the court granting dismissal on November 28, declaring “[t]his is a final order that disposes of this case in its entirety.” No mention was made of the November 21 motions by Masters.

In March 2019, Masters moved for a ruling on their November 21 motions, and on April 23, 2019, the court denied “all pending motions of plaintiff” indicating that no transcript was available for Nov. 28, 2018, but “defense counsel indicates to this court that it is his recollection that [the court] had a detailed hearing on plaintiff’s pending motions at the time and denied both pending motions.” Masters appealed on May 23, 2019.

The appellate court, however, emphasized that under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 303(a)(1) “notice of appeal must be filed within 30 days of a final judgment or of an order disposing of a timely filed motion directed against a final judgment.” The appellate court acknowledged that the counterclaim remained pending after the replevin complaint was dismissed on Oct. 24, 2018, but found that the order on Nov. 28, 2018 disposed of the motions Masters had filed on November 21, even though it did not explicitly refer to them. The appellate court noted that the docket entries show that “at least one” of the pending motions was disposed of, and the trial court’s express statement that “this is a final order that disposes of the case in its entirety.” The appellate court held that the November 2018 order was a final disposition, and the notice of appeal, filed in May 2019, was untimely being well over 30 days after the final judgment.

The appellate court therefore dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction.

Masters Transportation Inc., et al. v. G&P Auto Parts Inc.

2020 IL App (1st) 191075

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Mary L. Mikva and Joy V. Cunningham

Released: March 27, 2020