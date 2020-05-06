Where the trial court grants dismissal of some claims but does not dispose of all claims against all defendants and no finding under Rule 304(a) was made that the orders were appealable, the appellate court lacks jurisdiction to review the dismissals.

The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Thomas R. Mulroy.

Plaintiffs Ken Mayle, Antonio Clark, Tony Sisilliano, Zachary Blews and Phil Bobroff were residents of an apartment at 660 Lake St. for $1,600 per month. They moved into the apartment in September 2012, when it was owned by Chicago Title Land Trust company for the benefit of Demetrios, Harry and Irene Koulioufas (collectively, Koulioufas defendants). The trust conveyed ownership of the apartment to 660 Lake LLC on Aug. 8, 2013, in preparation of which all Urban Realty Works, LLC (Urban Realty) Eric Johnstone and Bay-Ron Parker served a five-day notice on “Josh and all occupants” of the apartment on July 31. None of the plaintiffs are named Josh.

The plaintiffs alleged that Urban Realty, Johnstone and Parker unlawfully entered the apartment and violated section 5-12-160 of the Revised Landlord Tenant Ordinances (RLTO) which prohibits a landlord from interrupting occupancy without authority of law. The plaintiffs also allege conversion, claiming that Anthony Rouches as well as Johnstone and Parker unlawfully entered the apartment between August 6 and August 21 and removed the plaintiffs’ belongings.

The defendants each separately moved to dismiss the violations of the RLTO, arguing that the building was commercial, not residential, and hence not under the RLTO. In addition, the defendants argued the claims were time barred. The defendants also moved to dismiss the conversion claims, asserting that the Plaintiffs failed to include specific allegations which support the cause of action. The trial court granted dismissal. The plaintiffs then appealed.

The appellate court sua sponte examined the question of jurisdiction to review the case. Although seven of the eight defendants had been granted dismissal on all counts, one defendant — Bay-Ron Parker — had not been served with process or filed an appearance, and so the allegations against him had not been dismissed. Parker remained a named defendant throughout the litigation. The appellate court noted that under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 304 “an appeal may be taken from a final judgment as to one or more but fewer than all of the parties or claims only if the trial court has made an express written finding that there is no just reason for delaying either enforcement or appeal or both.” The trial court in the instant case made no such finding.

The plaintiffs argued that a nonserved defendant does not render an order unappealable if the dismissal of the served defendant would serve to dispose of all unserved defendants as well, if they represent a unified tortfeasor or acted as the agent of a served defendant. However, nothing in the complaints specifically alleged that Parker was an employee or agent of any other defendant. The appellate court concluded that a Rule 304(a) finding would have been necessary to grant jurisdiction on appeal.

The appellate court therefore dismissed the appeal for lack of jurisdiction.

Ken Mayle, et al. v. Urban Realty Works, LLC, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191018

Writing for the court: Justice Robert E. Gordon

Concurring: Justices Bertina E. Lampkin and Eilieen O’Neill Burke

Released: March 26, 2020