Where a suit against a state employee sounding in tort alleges a breach of a duty owed to the public generally, and not a duty owed by dint of employment with the state, the circuit court has subject matter jurisdiction over the claims.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Brittany Rideaux was a student at Chicago State University (CSU) attending a class taught by Donald Winter, a professor at CSU. Students in the class were being disruptive and Winter began yelling at the students to be quiet, eventually singling out Rideaux and ordering her to be quiet. Rideaux protested that she had not been speaking, and Winter forcibly ejected her from class, first dragging her desk with her in it several feet then grabbing her by her collar and pulling her out of her desk. Winter dragged her outside the door and pushed her into the hallway, kicked her belongings out to her and blocked her from re-entering.

Rideaux filed suit against Winter and the Board of Trustees of Chicago State University (Board), alleging battery against Winter and three counts against the Board under respondeat superior and negligent retention. Both Winter and the Board moved to dismiss, alleging a lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The circuit court granted both motions, finding that as a suit against a state entity, the court of claims had exclusive jurisdiction over Rideaux’s suit. Rideaux appealed the dismissal of the count of battery against Winter.

On appeal, Rideaux argued that the circuit court had erroneously concluded that Winter was subject to the section 8 of the Court of Claims Act (Act) which provides them with exclusive jurisdiction over all claims sounding in tort against the state generally and the Board specifically. The circuit court held that this applied to Winter as a state employee. Rideaux disagreed, arguing that Winter breached a duty owed to the public generally when he committed battery against her. Rideaux acknowledged that Winter was “acting within the scope of his employment” but that the duty to refrain from committing battery is a public one, and employment by the state does not immunize defendants who breach it.

Winter argued that, because his duties include “managing his classroom and preserving an orderly environment for the benefit of the students in his class,” any duties he breached in removing Rideaux were owed “as a result of his state employment.” The appellate court disagreed. Rideaux’s allegations that she was dragged several feet twice and pushed out of a classroom were sufficient to allege “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature,” as required for the charge of battery, and the duty not to commit battery is owed to the public generally, not as a result of employment by the state. Because Winter breached a duty owed to the public, he is not protected by the act, and the circuit court properly has subject matter jurisdiction over Rideaux’s claim against him.

The appellate court therefore reversed and remanded the decision for further proceedings.

Brittany Rideaux v. Donald Winter, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 190646

Writing for the court: Justice Thomas E. Hoffman

Concurring: Justices Mary K. Rochford and Mathias W. Delort

Released: May 1, 2020