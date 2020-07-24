Where an appeal seeks to reverse an interlocutory order, it must be filed within 30 days of the order, however, a party may file a motion to modify the interlocutory order beyond the 30 days and then seek a timely appeal of the motion to modify if denied.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Lori Rosen.Robert Kelly filed a petition to dissolve his marriage with Andrea Kelly in 2006. In June 2013, the entire court file was sealed pursuant to a court order, on the …