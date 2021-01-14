Where plaintiffs did not identify source of subject matter jurisdiction, citing Administrative Procedure Act was insufficient to confer jurisdiction on claims.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joan B. Gottschall, Northern District of Illinois. Jonathan Okere and Stella Oluchi Okere are United States citizens who applied in 2017 on behalf of their son to the United States Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria, for a “certificate of identity.” The document validates the identity of a person …