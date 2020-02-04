Where a court enters an erroneous judgment after acquiring valid jurisdiction over the defendants, the order may be voidable but is not void ab initio and so does not divest the court of jurisdiction or authority.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Helen Demacopoulos.James and Katherine Taylor were involved in a foreclosure action in 2014 when, on March 6, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC substituted as party plaintiff. The Taylors received Internal Revenue Source Form 1099-C, …