Where district court’s jury instructions introduced subjective element into test that was required to be only objective, court erred and new trial was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois. In 2007, Reginald Pittman was a pretrial detainee at the Madison County Jail. At the time, Sgt. Randy Eaton and Deputy Matthew Werner were employees of the jail. After four months of detention, Pittman attempted suicide by hanging himself with a blanket …