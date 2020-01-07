Where a plaintiff failed to file the required judgment as a matter of law motions, the plaintiff waived a challenge to the sufficiency of the evidence of a civil jury verdict.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr.Risa Stegall applied and interviewed for a service representative position with the Social Security Administration in 2010. Stegall claimed she received an offer of employment at the end of her interview. Stegall subsequently disclosed physical and mental …