Where jury’s awarding of no damages for verdict for plaintiffs on unjust competition claim was not inconsistent with other answers on the general verdict form.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois. Gerald Forsythe formed Indeck-Paso Robles LLC for the purpose of creating and managing a wine-grape vineyard. In 2006, Indeck purchased Shimmin Canyon Vineyard in Paso Robles, Calif. Forsythe later established Continental Vineyard LLC, as a wholly-owned …