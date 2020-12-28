Where a plaintiff alleges that he reasonably relied on the representations of another, he cannot then claim that his counsel was negligent for doing the same since reasonable reliance implies that additional information could not have been discovered through the exercise of ordinary care.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Brigid M. McGrath and Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.Mark Crawford contracted to purchase a condominium, and retained Harley Rosenthal from …