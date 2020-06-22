Where defendants were sued jointly and severally, and theories of liability did not imply the need for consistent judgments, district court erred in sua sponte vacating default judgment against first defendant after granting summary judgment to second defendant.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.

Arwa Chiropractic, P.C. is an Illinois medical provider. On six occasions Arwa received nearly identical faxes containing a prescription request form for a nebulizer from Med-Care Diabetic & Medical Supplies, Inc. Med-Care used a third-party, WestFax, to send the faxes in bulk. Med-Care provided WestFax with blank templates for the prescription request forms as well as spreadsheets with contact information to fill in the forms. WestFax then sent Med-Care’s faxes to thousands of medical providers. The faxes Arwa received were part of a broadcast of 46,051 faxes which differed only by the patient and doctor information.

During the litigation, Med-Care’s CEO, Dr. Steven Silverman, explained that Med-Care’s business model as a mail-order medical equipment company involved reaching out to physicians to request prescriptions after first being contacted by patients needing medical products. Silverman asserted that he had no personal control over the faxing operations of Med-Care.

Arwa sued Med-Care and Silverman on behalf of a putative class of fax recipients, claiming defendants’ faxing practices violated the TCPA. Arwa moved to certify the class, which the district court granted. Defense counsel then moved to withdraw as the attorney for Med-Care, but continued to represent Silverman. Counsel also informed the court that Med-Care had commenced a proceeding in Florida court assigning its assets for the benefit of creditors, a state proceeding similar to bankruptcy. The district court granted counsel’s motion to withdraw and ordered Med-Care to have an attorney appear if it wished to continue to defend the case. When no attorney appeared, Arwa moved for default against Med-Care under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 55(a), which the district court granted. The court then entered a default judgment for Arwa against Med-Care as to liability, but deferred the question of damages.

Arwa then sought partial summary judgment against Silverman on its TCPA claim and Silverman moved for summary judgment on all claims. The district court denied Arwa’s motion for summary judgment and granted Silverman’s motion, finding that Med-Care’s faxes were not “advertisements” within the meaning of the TCPA. Arwa then moved to renew its motion for default judgment against Med-Care and submitted its damages calculation. Silverman opposed these motions, arguing that the default judgment against Med-Care was logically inconsistent with the court’s ruling that Med-Care faxes were not advertisements. The court then found that Arwa was not entitled to a default judgment on liability, denied Arwa’s motions, vacated the default judgment and entered judgment for both Silverman and Med-Care. Arwa then appealed.

The appellate panel began by addressing Silverman’s liability. The panel stated that Silverman did not fit within the definition of a “sender” under the TCPA because the faxes were sent on behalf of Med-Care and not Silverman personally, and, if the faxes were advertisements, they advertised Med-Care’s products, not Silverman’s. The panel then found that even if Silverman knew or was aware that Med-Care’s procedures included sending the faxes, mere knowledge was insufficient. The panel stated that direct participation or authorization by Silverman was absent, and therefore the district court did not err in granting summary judgment in Silverman’s favor.

Next, the panel turned to the default judgment against Med-Care. The panel noted that Med-Care never moved to set aside the default judgment, that this was an action the district court undertook sua sponte. Citing Johnson v. Gudmundsson, the panel stated that relief from default judgment will be granted only where actions leading to default were not willful, careless, or negligent. The panel stated that there was no evidence of excusable neglect or good cause for Med-Care’s default. The panel determined therefore that the district court abused its discretion in vacating its default judgment as to liability for Arwa and against Med-Care.

Finally, the panel determined that the district court erred in its inconsistency analysis. The panel noted that the instant case was not one of joint liability requiring uniformity of judgment among all defendants, as the plaintiffs had alleged joint and several liability. Therefore, citing In re Uranium Antitrust Litigation, the panel stated that an entry of default judgment against one defendant but not another is not precluded. The panel therefore affirmed the grant of summary judgment with respect to Silverman, and reversed the district court’s decision with respect to the default judgment against Med-Care. It then remanded the case for further proceedings consistent with the opinion.

Arwa Chiropractic, P.C. v. Med-Care Diabetic & Medical Supplies, Inc., et al.

No. 19-1916

Writing for the court: Judge Michael B. Brennan

Concurring: Judges Ilana Diamond Rovner and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: June 5, 2020