Where a defendant in a medical emergency during closing arguments seeks to provide medical aid to a juror and the record does not indicate that the verdict is the result of prejudice, the trial court does not abuse its discretion in denying the plaintiff a mistrial.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James M. Varga.On June 21, 2011, Gina Gutierrez had a cyst surgically removed from her lower spine by Dr. Konstantin Slavin. Gutierrez stayed in the hospital two days and was …