Where a plaintiff filed a motion to reconsider, he may raise newly discovered evidence, changes in existing law, or disputes with the court’s application of the law, but may not raise new arguments based on material already in evidence and any such arguments raised are forfeited on appeal.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Jeffrey L. Warnick.On Sept. 25, 2015, Jorge Tafoya-Cruz was working in his automotive repair shop until a little before 9 p.m. Tafoya-Cruz admitted that …