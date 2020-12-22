Where a party files a motion to reconsider citing a new affidavit, that affidavit may not be considered if it is based on evidence that was submitted prior to the decision being made and no explanation is given for why the affidavit was not submitted at the time.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Helen Demacopoulos.Baligh Hassan Abu Taleb (Taleb) owns a condominium in Arlington Heights, Ill., and is a member of the Brandenberry Park Condominium Association (Association) …