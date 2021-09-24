Where a private towing company is called by the police to tow the vehicle whose driver has been arrested, the towing company is responsible for giving proper notice to the owners and lienholders of the vehicle under section 4-216(a) of the Illinois Vehicle Code.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision by St. Clair County Circuit Judge Jeffrey K. Watson.Rodney Lewis was stopped by the Centreville police on April 30, 2019, on suspicion of cannabis possession and driving on a suspended license. The …