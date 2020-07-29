Where a non-resident becomes the trustee of a trust with assets in Illinois and moves them out of Illinois, he may still be subject to Illinois jurisdiction under the Illinois long-arm statute, which states that control of any asset or thing of value present within Illinois at the time of acquisition subjects a defendant to jurisdiction.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Eve M. Reilly.Donna Capra, Kim Jones and Douglas Kilman (collectively, beneficiaries) are beneficiaries …