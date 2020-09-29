Where a plaintiff files suit based on an injury that occurred out of state and alleges specific personal jurisdiction against the defendant, the plaintiff must show that the defendant’s actions giving rise to the suit arose out of or were related to the defendant’s contacts with Illinois.The 1st District Appellate court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.Tomasz Buron was struck by a delivery truck driven by Shane M. Lignar, an employee of Lily Transportation Company (Lily), on Nov. 27, 2017, …