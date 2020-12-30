Where a petitioner seeks to file a presuit discovery petition under Illinois Supreme Court rule 224 to determine the identity of individuals who made allegedly defamatory statements, the petition cannot be dismissed based on claims that the statements were under qualified privilege as qualified privilege is an affirmative defense and does not negate the elements of the claim.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan.Richard L. Dent and RLD …