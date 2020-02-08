Where a prisoner failed to disclose his future income from settlement on in forma pauperis form, the omission was not a violation of the Prison Litigation Reform Act as the statute required only disclosure of current income.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.Shauntae Robertson is a state prisoner at the Pontiac Correctional Center in downstate Pontiac. While incarcerated there, Roberston alleged that guards confined him in deplorable …