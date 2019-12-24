Where a settlement offer has been withdrawn and a motion to enforce the settlement agreement has been denied, a party must challenge the order denying the motion to enforce and may not collaterally attack that order in a later breach of contract suit.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock.The facts of this case involve a second suit, a personal-injury action filed by Joanna Tielke against Manor Bowling and Billiard Inc., among other defendants, alleging that …