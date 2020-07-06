Where plaintiff filed motion that failed to advance arguments under Rule 60(b) more than a year after judgment was entered, plaintiff waived Rule 60(b) arguments and district court did not err in denying motion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois. Harry O’Neal was convicted of aggravated battery of a police officer after an altercation during a traffic stop. While appealing his conviction, O’Neal filed a pro se lawsuit asserting Sec. 1983 …