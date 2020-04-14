Where an amendment to a statute is procedural rather than substantive and does not impair any vested right of any party, the amended statute may be applied retroactively to cases still being considered.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia S. Spratt.

The Bank of New York Mellon (Bank) filed a complaint to foreclose on a mortgage on an apartment held by George J. Sperekas II (Sperekas). Per Section 15-1503(b) of the Mortgage Foreclosure Law (Foreclosure Law), the Bank was required to send notice to the alderman of the ward in which the property was located. After the Bank did so, Sperekas moved to dismiss, arguing that the Bank had erred by sending the notice to the alderman at the correct street address, but to room 200, not 300, meaning he never received the notice. The trial court struck the motion to dismiss as improper but ordered the Bank to provide proof that the alderman had been notified, however the court found their affidavits insufficient and the motion was dismissed.

The Bank appealed. At the time of the trial court’s order, section 15-1503(b) of the foreclosure law indicated that a failure to notify the alderman or include an affidavit indicating such “results in the dismissal without prejudice of the complaint on motion of a party or the court.” However, after the Bank filed the notice of appeal, the Illinois General Assembly amended the section so that instead, failure to notify the alderman “result[s] in a stay of the foreclosure action on a motion of a party or the court,” to allow the plaintiff to send notice and get proof of delivery.

At their hearing before the appellate court, the Bank argued the court should apply the amendment retroactively and vacate the dismissal, instead imposing a stay to allow the Bank to notify the alderman properly. Sperekas objected to the line of argument as it was raised for the first time before the appellate court and never heard at trial, however because the amendment was enacted after the appeal was filed, the appellate court found they could properly consider it. The question was whether the amendment was to be applied retroactively to cases dismissed prior to its passage or only proactively to future cases.

The appellate court noted that in Illinois, determining prospective or retroactive application of an amendment follows a two-step approach from Landgraf v. USI Film Products, 511 U.S. 244 (1994), first looking for any express prescription of temporal reach in the language of the statute and then consider whether retroactive application would have negative repercussions, with prospective application as the default rule. The appellate court also noted that section 4 of the Statute on Statutes, the general saving clause, is usually invoked as applying “procedural changes to statutes retroactively and substantive changes to statutes prospectively.”

The appellate court then turned to the question of whether the amendment was procedural or substantive in nature. The Bank argued that the rule was procedural in nature, determining the precise method that the court should use to pause the case to allow for proper notice to be given. Sperekas agreed, but argued that the trial court’s dismissal ended the proceedings, and the amendment could not reach back to apply retroactively to the closed proceedings. The appellate court disagreed, noting that a retroactive application of the amendment would not impair any party’s vested rights or impose new duties or additional liability.

The appellate court therefore reversed the dismissal and remanded for further proceedings.

The Bank of New York Mellon v. George J. Sperekas II, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191168

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justices Daniel J. Pierce and Carl Anthony Walker

Released: March 9, 2020