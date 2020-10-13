Where a defendant demands a 12-person jury it is a violation of their rights to impose a six-person jury trial, under Article 1 Section 13 of the Illinois Constitution.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Israel A. Desierto.Villa DuBois LLC (Villa), the owner of 3722 South Calumet Avenue Unit 3 (Unit 3), served Sabeel El, the tenant of Unit 3, with a notice of termination on Aug. 24, 2018, based on failure to pay rent, demanding that El pay the past-due rent of …