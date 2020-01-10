Where a party seeks sanctions based on misconduct, they must demonstrate prejudice in order to justify the sanctions, and the sanctions must relate to the misconduct and may not extend to other issues in the case.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge James J. Ryan.Dawn Gobenciong Selina and Darius Karalis were in a vehicle collision on Jan. 22, 2016, in southwest suburban Hodgkins. Karalis was insured by United Services Auto Association, who filed an action against …