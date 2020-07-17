Where district court abused discretion by allowing defendants to file second motion for summary judgment without considering excusable neglect standard or relevant factors.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois. Carlos Bowman, an Illinois inmate, filed suit for alleged abuse in the Western Illinois Correctional Center. Bowman’s suit arose out of an incident in April 2014 in which guards allegedly beat and choked him and forced him and other inmates …