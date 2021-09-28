Where counsel failed to effectuate service of summons and complaint until 238 days after filing of the complaint, district court did not abuse discretion in dismissing complaint for failure to serve defendants under FRCP 4(b).The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Damon R. Leichty, Northern District of Indiana.An automobile accident occurred in October 2016. Kirk Jones was a passenger in an Uber car owned by Jerilyn Langwith and driven by Daniel Waterhouse. That car was hit by a vehicle owned by …