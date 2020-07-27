Where a defendant is accused of being a sexually dangerous person the state is required to demonstrate propensities towards sexual assault or molestation beyond a reasonable doubt and may not rely on convictions still pending appeal to do so.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Maura Slattery Boyle.Derrick Baldwin was charged by indictment with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unauthorized video recording. He was convicted and …