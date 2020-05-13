Where a plaintiff files and voluntarily dismisses multiple foreclosure actions against a defendant based on the same promissory note, differences in the date from which interest is sought do not change the operative facts on which the complaint is based and only a single refiling of the action is permitted.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge William B. Sullivan.

In 2006 Eyal Sigler executed a promissory note in return for a loan of $681,000 secured by a mortgage executed by Eyal and Lee Sigler. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) was the ultimate assignee of the note. The note required monthly interest-only payments for the first 120 months followed by principal and loan payments until the loan matured in 2036. However on March 1, 2008, after 18 months, the Siglers ceased making payment on the note.

Deutsche Bank mailed the Siglers notice of default and acceleration on May 2, 2008, giving them 30 days to cure the default or Deutsche Bank would accelerate the loan, making it due immediately and initiate foreclosure proceedings. The Siglers did not cure the default, and on June 13, 2008, Deutsche Bank filed a foreclosure action against them (Sigler 1). The suit named as plaintiff “Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as Trustee, Pooling #40438 Dist #2006QS51.” The Siglers, finding no proof that the named trust existed, demanded that the complaint be dismissed. Deutsche Bank moved to correct the misnomer, asserting that it was an error by which the trust was not identified by complete name. The circuit court denied the motion to correct misnomer, and Deutsche Bank voluntarily dismissed Sigler 1 on Oct. 20, 2011.

The next day Deutsche Bank filed a second foreclosure complaint (Sigler 2). The complaint had identical defendants and the correct designation for the plaintiff. However, on Dec. 5, 2011, Deutsche Bank voluntarily dismissed Sigler 2. Deutsche Bank filed a third foreclosure complaint against the Siglers (Sigler 3) on Feb. 8, 2012, alleging that payments were due since December of 2011. On March 16, 2012, the Siglers moved to dismiss the complaint for violating section 13-217 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the “single-refiling rule,” which prohibits actions which have been voluntarily dismissed from being refiled more than once. The motion was denied. Both parties moved for summary judgment and the circuit court entered judgment in favor of Deutsche Bank on June 28, 2013. Deutsche Bank voluntarily dismissed Sigler 3 on March 2, 2016. On March 9, 2016, Deutsche Bank filed the instant foreclosure action (Sigler 4).

The Siglers again moved to dismiss, arguing violation of the single refiling rule. The circuit court denied this, finding that Sigler 1 had a different defendant, Sigler 2 and 3 alleged different dates of default and Sigler 4 was just the first refiling of Sigler 2. However, the Siglers moved for reconsideration and filed a note to cite additional authority, referring to Webster Bank, N.A. v. Pierce & Associates, P.C., a decision made in March 2019. The circuit court found that under Webster, Siglers 2, 3, and 4 “all arise out of the same operative set of facts” making Sigler 4 a forbidden second refiling of Sigler 2. The circuit court dismissed the complaint with prejudice. Deutsche Bank appealed, arguing the single refiling rule should guarantee one refiling, not limit plaintiffs to one, and in the alternative that Sigler 4 was not a second refiling.

The appellate court acknowledged that different foreign jurisdictions have split on whether every attempt at refiling by a lender to initiate foreclosure was a refiling even if the terms of the foreclosure and mortgage had changed in between, and there is no binding precedent. Deutsche Bank argued that Sigler 3 was based on a different set of operative facts than Sigler 2 and Sigler 4 because it reflected a grace-period notice later sent to the Siglers. The appellate court was unconvinced, noting that Deutsche Bank’s “failure to follow the applicable statute before filing [Sigler 2] does not alter the operative facts as set forth above.”

The appellate court therefore affirmed the dismissal issued by the trial court.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas v. Eyal M. Sigler, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191006

Writing for the court: Justice Thomas E. Hoffman

Concurring: Justices Mary K. Rochford and Mathias W. Delort

Released: March 27, 2020