Where a party submits a special interrogatory for the jury, failure to pass on a proper interrogatory to the jury is by itself a reversible error, but passing along an improper interrogatory is not reversible absent a showing of prejudice.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Janet Adam Brosnahan.Addison Dynek was injured in a bicycle accident in October 2015. While bicycling over the Chicago Avenue bridge to work, at around 8:30 a.m. his front tire allegedly got lodged in a …