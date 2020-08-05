Where connection between infringement of trade secrets of auto part and sales of cars to consumers in Illinois was too attenuated to support specific personal jurisdiction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois. In 2005, General Motors retained engineering company Bosch to build a “body control module” for some of its cars. A body control module is a computer system that controls certain electronic functions inside a car, like its locks and its …