Where the implementation of policy by a municipality causes an advocacy organization to devote additional time and money, causing a drain on their resources, the organization does not suffer a legally cognizable injury sufficient to grant them standing to file suit against the municipality.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen.The Grassroots Collaborative (Grassroots) is a group of 11 organizations working to “create equitable policy” and “resist the corporate …