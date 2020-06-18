Where district court erred in concluding that decedent lacked standing to sue for alleged tort of murder committed by deceased’s wife.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.

Public officials in Bartholomew County, Ind., believe that Cary Owsley committed suicide. Owsley’s son, Logan, instead believes that Cary was murdered by Cary’s wife, Lisa, and her sons DeWayne and Josh. Logan filed a federal civil rights suit against the sheriff’s department, purportedly on behalf of his father’s estate, contending that the sheriff and his deputies lost or destroyed evidence that would help Cary’s estate to pursue claims against the putative murderers.

Except for a brief period, however, Logan was not the administrator of his father’s estate. That title fell to Lisa Owsley, and the Indiana judiciary denied Logan’s request to replace her. The estate decided not to pursue litigation, but it did assign to Logan whatever interest the estate had in the federal lawsuit. The federal court dismissed Logan’s suit for lack of standing, finding that Logan had not suffered any personal injury. Logan then appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating that dismissal of the federal claims on jurisdictional grounds was an error. The panel noted that Logan asserted injury and sought damages and that decedents’ relatives may have damages claims against tortfeasors. The panel also stated that Logan also had the benefit of the assignment from the estate and federal law permits assignees to sue on assignors’ claims.

On appeal, Logan argued that, by concealing or destroying evidence that the estate could have used to sue Lisa and her children, or perhaps to persuade a state judge to replace Lisa as the estate’s administrator, the defendants deprived the estate of access to the courts. The panel noted that Logan did not contend that the defendants did anything that blocked the estate from filing a wrongful death suit. The panel stated that had a wrongful death suit been filed, the state court could have issued discovery orders and, if the objects of those orders concealed or destroyed evidence, the state judge could have found them in contempt or imposed other appropriate sanctions. The panel noted that all of the preceding was equally true about the proceedings Logan filed in state court seeking to replace Lisa as the administrator.

The panel then noted that it could not find any decision holding that asserted spoilation supplies the basis of an independent federal suit under an access to the courts rubric. The panel further stated that it could not find any decision holding that potential witnesses’ asserted willingness to lie or otherwise frustrate the progress of a state suit permitted independent federal litigation. The panel concluded by stating that none of the Supreme Court’s “access to the courts” cases hints that a potential discovery problem can be the basis of a federal suit when the state courts are available. The panel stated that on remand the first thing the district court would need to decide was whether an access to the courts claim can be based on an assertion that the defendants concealed or destroyed evidence that could have been relevant, had the suit been filed in state court. The panel therefore vacated the decision of the district court and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Logan A. Owsley v. Mark E Gorbett, et al.

No. 19-1825

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges Michael B. Brennan and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: June 1, 2020