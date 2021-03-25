Where union could not preemptively challenge requirement of fair representation of nonmembers under Illinois law because suit was not ripe and union had not alleged imminent enforcement risk.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois. International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 represents around 3,300 municipal employees in 133 bargaining units across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. James Sweeney serves as Local 150’s president. …