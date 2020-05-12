Where the decedent has a disability and therefore unable to pursue a personal injury action and dies before recovering, their estate has the two years provided by section 13-211 of the Code of Civil Procedure for disabled plaintiffs to file suit after the removal of their disability, and is not limited to one year by section 13-209(a) of the code.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge John P. Callahan Jr.

Said Mohammed Zayed (Said) was 62 in 2012 when he was admitted to Clark Manor Convalescent Center (Clark Manor), a nursing home located in Chicago. Said was under legal disability and unable to manage his affairs to comprehend his legal rights. While unattended on March 4, 2014, Said fell out of bed, breaking his hip. He was admitted to the hospital and then a different nursing home before dying on Sept. 25, 2015, shortly before he would have turned 66.

On July 20, 2017, three years and four months after Said’s fall and one year and 10 months after his death, Itadil Zayed (Zayed) filed suit against Clark Manor as independent administrator of Said’s estate. Zayed alleged seven claims on Said’s behalf and six claims to compensate Said’s family. Clark Manor moved to dismiss the claims on Said’s behalf as untimely, citing section 13-209(a)(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure (Code), which extends outstanding personal injury claims one year beyond the death of the decedent. The trial court granted the dismissal, but authorized the instant interlocutory appeal.

On appeal, Zayed argued that Said’s estate had two years to file suit, citing section 13-211 of the code which suspends the statute of limitations for personal injury suits while the injured person is legally disabled. Zayed asserted that the statute of limitations on Said’s suit was tolled until his death under section 13-211, and that his estate then had the standard two years to file suit for personal injury actions. Clark Manor argued that the one-year statute of limitations beyond Said’s death from section 13-209(a) of the Code controls, citing Giles v. Parks, 2018 IL App (1st) 163152.

The appellate court found that Giles was wrongly decided, stating that it failed to consider the legislature’s intent in enacting the relevant sections of code was to increase the statute of limitations for disabled people and estates of the deceased, not to additionally limit them. Section 13-211 provides for the full length of the original statute of limitations once a disabled plaintiff’s disability — that which prevents him from effectively filing suit — is removed. If Said had recovered, he would have had two years to file suit, and the appellate court found the legislature could not have intended for his death to halve the statute of limitations against those who allegedly caused it.

The appellate court emphasized that the “legal disability” preventing a disabled person from suing under section 13-211 is removed when the disabled person dies and their right to sue passes on to the estate. The estate has two years from the point at which the disability was removed, or from the date of death if the disabled person dies without recovering at any point first.

The appellate court therefore reversed and remanded the decision of the trial court.

Itadil Zayed v. Clark Manor Convalescent Center Inc. et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 181552

Writing for the court: Justice Robert E. Gordon

Concurring: Justices Bertina E. Lampkin and Eileen O’Neill Burke

Released: March 31, 2020