Where an otherwise timely complaint is rejected by the clerk of the court and is resubmitted promptly but after the statute of limitations expires, the submission is untimely and requires the court to grant a good cause exception.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Cheryl D. Ingram.On July 13, 2017, Gale Jackson got into a conflict with her domestic partner, Lee Anthony Davis, and his son, Andrew Davis. Lee Anthony Davis was killed with a blunt instrument. Andrew …