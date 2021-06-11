Where a plaintiff alleged sexual abuse occurring prior to when they turned 18, the statute of limitations is only extended so long as the plaintiff was unaware the abusive behavior occurred, and the plaintiff’s lack of awareness of the harm the abuse does not justify extending the statute of limitations.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of 18th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Robert G. Kleeman.Kinnie Presberry filed suit in Cook County in 2019, alleging that she had been sexually abused by Elizabeth …